‘Blood of lion runs in my veins’: In message to Baba Siddique killers, son Zeeshan says ‘fight is far from over’

Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddique, son of slain NCP leader Baba Siddique, vowed to continue his father's fight for justice and change, declaring his resilience and readiness to face adversity

Livemint
Published20 Oct 2024, 07:42 PM IST
'Blood of lion runs in my veins': In message to Baba Siddique killers, son Zeeshan says 'fight is far from over'
’Blood of lion runs in my veins’: In message to Baba Siddique killers, son Zeeshan says ’fight is far from over’(PTI)

Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddique — the son of slain NCP leader Baba Siddique — insisted on Sunday that he stood ‘ready’ and ‘relentless’ to face all adversity. The assertion came mere hours after the Mumbai Police said that it had a found a photograph of the politician within the phone of one of the people arrested for the murder of his father.

“They silenced my father. But they forget - he was a lion—and I carry his roar within me, his fight in my veins. He stood for justice, fought for change and withstood the storms with unwavering courage. Now, those who brought him down turn their sights on me assuming they’ve won, to them I declare: The blood of a lion runs in my veins. I am still here, unafraid and unbroken. They took one, but I rise in his place. This fight is far from over. Today, I stand where he stood: ALIVE, RELENTLESS and READY,” the MLA wrote on X.

Baba Siddique was shot outside his office in Nirmal Nagar earlier this month. He sustained two gunshot wounds to the chest and was taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for emergency treatment and eventually succumbed to his injuries late on October 12.

Also Read | Baba Siddique murder: 5 more persons arrested for providing firearms to shooters

The Mumbai Police made their tenth arrest in the case on Sunday as the crime branch continues to probe the murder. A scrap dealer was nabbed from Navi Mumbai for allegedly providing a weapon to shooters and remanded to police custody till October 26.

The police also said five of the newly-arrested accused had demanded 50 lakh for the killing, but backed out later due to disagreement over payment and in consideration of the NCP leader's clout.

The suspected shooters in the custody of police are Gurmail Baljit Singh (23) and Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap (19). The main shooter, Shivkumar Gautam, and two other persons involved in the murder conspiracy are on the run.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Oct 2024, 07:42 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndia‘Blood of lion runs in my veins’: In message to Baba Siddique killers, son Zeeshan says ‘fight is far from over’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    548.70
    03:58 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    19.9 (3.76%)

    Tata Steel share price

    155.30
    03:55 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    2.95 (1.94%)

    Tata Motors share price

    910.05
    03:57 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    18.35 (2.06%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    132.40
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    6.65 (5.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    LTI Mindtree share price

    6,000.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -401.5 (-6.27%)

    Zomato share price

    257.40
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -13.25 (-4.9%)

    Infosys share price

    1,878.85
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -90.65 (-4.6%)

    Timken India share price

    3,655.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -150.25 (-3.95%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,531.30
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    290.95 (6.86%)

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    3,040.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    180.25 (6.3%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,189.65
    03:42 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    65.15 (5.79%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,195.25
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    63.1 (5.57%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,435.00430.00
      Chennai
      79,441.00430.00
      Delhi
      79,593.00430.00
      Kolkata
      79,445.00430.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.