Suchana Seth, the chief executive officer (CEO) of a start-up company, was accused of killing her four-year-old son in Goa. The Goa police arrested the accused from Chitradurga in Karnataka on Monday night.

She was brought to Goa on Tuesday afternoon, following which she was presented before a court in Mapusa town. "The court remanded the accused to six days of police custody," a police official was quoted by PTI as saying.

Here's all you need to know about the murder case so far:

1. How murder came to light: Police said the woman, with her son, had checked into a rented service apartment at Candolim in North Goa on January 6. She stayed there for two days.

Later, she informed the apartment staff that she wanted to go to Bengaluru for some work and asked them to arrange for a taxi. She went to Bengaluru in a taxi on Monday, January 8. Later, when the apartment staff went to clean the room in which she stayed, they found blood stains on a towel, PTI reported.

2. What police found: The staff of the apartment informed police that her son was not seen with her when she left the place. Police later spoke over phone to the taxi driver, who was on way to Bengaluru and had reached Chitradurga district in Karnataka, to take the accused to the nearest police station.

The police in Chitradurga (Karnataka) then checked the woman's bag in which they found the body of the child, police said. They added that the accused woman had stuffed the child's body in her "luggage".

3. What accused told police: The police had also called the accused and enquired with her about the blood stains and her "missing" son. "The accused told us that the blood stains were due to her monthly periods," police said.

She also told police that her son was with her friend in Margao town (in South Goa) and provided the address. However, when enquired, police got to know the address given by her was fake.

4. The motive: Superintendent of Police (North) Nidhin Valsa said that the motive behind the murder would be established only after her interrogation. "What she has told us till now is that she and her husband were estranged and that they are currently undergoing divorce proceedings," he said. As per NDTV, Suchana told police during interrogation that her relationship with her husband remained strained and that she was unhappy over a court order.

5. About the accused: According to Suchana Seth's LinkedIn page, she is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of start-up Mindful AI Lab and was among the top '100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics for 2021'. She is 39 years old.

Police told PTI that the accused woman hails from West Bengal and has been living in Bengaluru, while her husband is from Kerala. "Her estranged husband is currently in Jakarta (Indonesia) and he has been informed about the incident," Valsan said.

