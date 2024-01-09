Blood stains, stuffed body in luggage: How and why start-up CEO Suchana Seth was held for son's murder | 5 points
Police said the accused, Suchana Seth, had stuffed the child's body in her “luggage”. She was on her way to Bengaluru when she was taken to the nearest police station and interrogated.
Suchana Seth, the chief executive officer (CEO) of a start-up company, was accused of killing her four-year-old son in Goa. The Goa police arrested the accused from Chitradurga in Karnataka on Monday night.
