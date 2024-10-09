Bloodstains, hair, CCTV: How CBI chargesheet nailed Kolkata rape accused Sanjay Roy with 11 key evidence pieces

  • The chargesheet indicates that Roy's DNA was found on the victim's body, along with blood stains on his clothing

Updated9 Oct 2024, 11:48 AM IST
Kolkata doctor rape case: Sanjay Roy's presence at the crime scene is corroborated by CCTV footage and the location of his mobile phone.
Kolkata doctor rape case: Sanjay Roy’s presence at the crime scene is corroborated by CCTV footage and the location of his mobile phone.

Sanjay Roy, accused in the RG Kar rape and murder case, asserted his innocence in court on Tuesday. However, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chargesheet presents significant evidence against him, PTI reported. The chargesheet details various types of evidence, including CCTV footage, DNA samples, blood stains, and hair, linking Roy to the crime. The CBI's investigation began after the Calcutta High Court assigned the case to them on August 13.

The chargesheet indicates that Sanjay Roy's DNA was found on the victim's body, along with blood stains on his clothing and injuries consistent with a struggle. Additionally, his presence at the crime scene is corroborated by CCTV footage and the location of his mobile phone. On Monday, the CBI filed the first charge sheet against Roy, a civic volunteer attached to the Kolkata Police.

CBI cites blood stain and DNA report of accused civic volunteer among 11 pieces of evidence.

 

CBI has gathered at least 11 pieces of evidence, including CCTV footage, DNA samples, blood stains and hairs. The agency mentioned the presence of his DNA on the body of the victim, short hair, blood stains of the victim, injuries on his body, the CCTV footage and the location of his mobile phone as per the call detail records as evidence against Roy, PTI reported.

"His (Roy's) presence in RG Kar Medical College & Hospital and also at the third floor of the emergency building where SoC (scene of the crime) lies, during the intervening night of August 8 and 9, is proved by way of CCTV footage. The location of his mobile phone proves his presence as per CDR," the CBI chargesheet said.

 

Kolkata Police arrested Roy on August 10. On August 9, the body of the 31-year-old woman doctor was recovered from the seminar room of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

-With agency inputs

