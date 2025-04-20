‘Bloody sh*t show’: Omar Abdullah, in no mood to be polite, curses Delhi airport over delay, diversion of Jammu flight

Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed frustration over the ordeal in a late-night post on X.

IndiGo flight carrying Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was diverted(Omar Abdullah/X)

Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said in the wee hours of Sunday that his flight from Jammu to Delhi was diverted to Jaipur. Upset over the diversion and delays, Abdullah cursed the Delhi airport and said he was in “no mood to be polite”.

In a late-night post on X, Abdullah expressed frustration over the ordeal.

He wrote, "Delhi airport is a bloody sh*t show [excuse my French but I'm in no mood to be polite]. 3 hours in the air after we left Jammu we get diverted to Jaipur & so here I am at 1 in the morning on the steps of the plane getting some fresh air. I've no idea what time we will leave from here," he wrote.

Abdullah also shared a selfie standing on the aircraft's steps after deplaning briefly for "fresh air". Passengers on the flight, including Abdullah, were left stranded aboard the aircraft at Jaipur past midnight.

Abdullah later shared an update saying, “In case anyone is wondering, I got to Delhi just after 3:00 AM. 🤬🥱🥱.”

IndiGo had not issued an official statement till the time of filing this report.

Earlier on Saturday, Jammu airport also witnessed chaotic scenes, with hundreds of passengers complaining of inconvenience due to flight delays and cancellations, news agency ANI reported.

Bad weather conditions in Srinagar disrupted flight operations, affecting several connecting flights.

In a post on X on Friday evening, IndiGo issued a travel advisory, stating, “ #6ETravelAdvisory: Unfavourable weather in #Srinagar is impacting flights, but we're here to keep you informed! Stay updated on your flight status https://bit.ly/31paVKQ or explore flexible options https://bit.ly/31lwD2y, should there be a need to adjust your travel plans.”

"Weather conditions in Srinagar are impacting flight operations. We understand this may cause inconvenience and truly appreciate your patience. Please stay updated on your flight status in real time. If your flight is impacted, you can explore flexible rebooking options or claim a refund easily via our website," the airline said in its advisory.

"Our teams are actively monitoring the situation and will have smooth operations back on track as soon as the weather plays nice," it added.

