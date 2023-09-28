Famous comedian, Tremor Noah, was forced to cancel his shows in Bengaluru's tech city over technical issues, the comedian said. The show cancellation left many people disappointed and fumed about the poor management including Biocon co-founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. Noah was to perform at the Manpho Convention Centre in the city on 27 and 28 September as part of his 'Off the Record' tour. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Trevor Noah cancels shows in Bengaluru: 'Shortest performance ever paid for...': Netizens fume Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Biocon chairperson called Trevor Noah's show cancellation a ‘blot on Bangalore’s tech image.’ In her post, he also added that Convention Centre where his show was scheduled ‘has much to introspect’

She wrote, “Forced To Cancel": Trevor Noah's Bengaluru Shows Junked Over Tech Glitch - what a blot on Bangalore’s tech image. The convention centre has much to introspect"

Trevor Noah is currently in India for his live Stand-up Comedy shows. Earlier on 22-24 September, the 39-year-old comedian and former TV host had performed at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Delhi-NCR and is now set to perform at NSCI Dome in Mumbai on 30 September and 1 October.

On 27 September, he took to X and wrote, “Dear Bengaluru India, I was so looking forward to performing in your amazing city but due to technical issues we’ve been forced to cancel both shows."

Giving reasons the cancellation, Noah added, “We tried everything but because the audience can’t hear the comedians on stage there’s literally no way to do a show. We’ll make sure all ticket holders receive a full refund and again I’m so sorry for both the inconvenience and disappointment this has never happened to us before."

