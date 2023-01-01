Earth’s orbit around the sun is a sensible unit of long-scale time, but it is too short for climate change, a slow-burn problem which reveals its menace in decades rather than years. Globally, freak weather events have become worse and more frequent over the past decade, to the point that crisis denial is ostrich-like. The US ended 2022 hit by an arctic blast so severe that large parts of it were left heavily snowed under and much colder than usual, with wind-chill drops sharp enough for accidental exposure to freeze humans within minutes. This blast came from a frigid air mass around the north pole blown south by an atmospheric jet stream. Around America’s lake zones, it met warmer and moist air to whip up “bomb cyclones", stirred by rapid air pressure drops. The intensity of the event is attributable to a faster polar vortex of air that swirls high above the pole. How exactly a warming world causes colder spells is still under scientific study. Since a shrunken polar cap has less ice to reflect heat and has therefore had its air-pressure patterns shaken up, a causal link is plausible as well as likely. Carbon emissions trap heat, but the climate crisis blows both hot and cold.