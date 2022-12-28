Blue Dart duped of 1.05 cr, exporter threatens to kill self when asked to pay

Blue Dart duped of ₹1.05 cr, exporter threatens to kill self when asked to pay2 min read . 07:22 PM IST
- The accused has been booked for cheating and criminal breach of trust and the police have initiated investigations into the matter
Courier firm Blue Dart, approached the Mumbai Police on Tuesday, after an Andheri-based garments exporter, Ratnakar Pandey allegedly denied to pay his pending bills of Rs. 1.05 crore to the courier firm. The accused also threatened the courier firm, that he will kill himself if the company did not stop asking for the pending bills.
Blue Dart got into contact with the accused in January when he requested to send some consignments to foreign countries. After physical verification of his Andheri-based office, the parties signed an agreement and the courier firm started shipping his couriers in February.
“The initial payments were made through an account that was not connected to Pandey’s company, but he claimed that this was a temporary arrangement as he was setting up some new bank accounts. However, in March, the number of his shipments increased drastically and no payments were coming in. When we asked Pandey about it, he said he had been hospitalized and would clear the payments soon," said Tushar Kadam, assistant manager (sales), Blue Dart, in his statement to the police.
The initial bill amount of the exports was Rs. 30 lakh and then Kadam went on leave for a week. After returning, he found out that the accused had sent many more consignments in his absence and the pending the bill of Ratnakar having reached Rs. 70 lakhs. By April 2022, the total pending amount reached Rs. 1.05 crore, but the accused continued dodging the payment request from the courier firm.
Blue Dart kept chasing Ratnakar for the next month who first issued post-dated cheques which bounced, then he claimed that his mother has passed away in Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, the courier firm also found that the Andheri firm where they did the physical verification had been shut down. Ratnakar gave them a new address of Bhiwandi, which turned out to be fake.
“In June, Pandey sent Blue Dart an email saying that he would kill himself if they did not stop bothering him. After this, he switched off his mobile phone and stopped responding to emails," said a police officer.
“We have booked Pandey for cheating and criminal breach of trust and have initiated investigations into the matter," the police officer said.
