Express air and integrated transportation and distribution company, Blue Dart has strengthened its presence by launching 15 new retail stores across the country on 15 August.

The new stores will widen Blue Dart’s presence in Tier I & II markets of Odisha, Assam, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

The expansion will act as an advantage for customers, enabling Blue Dart to cater to 55,000 plus locations, the company said in a statement.

Blue Dart has around 700 retail stores(with DHL) across India now.

“As pioneers in Express Logistics and the Nation’s trade facilitator we understand the growing logistic needs. The retail expansion will widen our network and improve accessibility to our customers. We will continue to identify new locations and will further expand our reach in order to improve last mile logistics to the remotest parts of the country," said Ketan Kulkarni, chief commercial officer, Blue Dart.

Integrating with the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, Blue Dart has planned multiple patriotic activities which will be executed at all stores. It will distribute 75,000 flags at all Blue Dart stores in the country. Customers visiting Blue Dart stores will receive specially designed merchandise like taffeta bags, key chains and much more.Blue Dart will conduct a National Quiz themed on the freedom movement on all its social media platforms.