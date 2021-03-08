OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Blue Dart inaugurates its first women-run service centre in Navi Mumbai

Blue Dart, South Asia's express air and integrated transportation and distribution company, on Monday said it is all set to launch its first 'Women Service Centre' in the city.

Located in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, the all-women service centre comprises a team of 16 enthusiastic women who don the role of managers, customer service representatives, security personnel as well as sales and counter staff, the company said in a statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Photo: Mint

Delhi's economy projected to contract by 5.68% in FY21

2 min read . 06:37 PM IST
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra budget: 170-km ring road planned for Pune at 26,000 crore

1 min read . 06:28 PM IST
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Something fishy: Uddhav Thackeray on NIA taking over probe of explosives being found near Mukesh Ambani's residence

1 min read . 06:12 PM IST
Mumbai's T1 airport opens Wednesday, 5 domestic airlines to resume operations

Mumbai's T1 airport opens Wednesday, 5 domestic airlines to resume operations

1 min read . 06:13 PM IST

Apart from this, the organisation is taking its diversity and inclusivity initiative one step further with plans on initiating more women into the Blue Dart family and launching another service centre in Andheri.

The Andheri Service Centre will operate at a 70 per cent women team capacity and will work shoulder to shoulder setting the pace of gender diversity.

Blue Dart Managing Director Balfour Manuel said, "With our 'People First Philosophy' at the forefront of our business, all our people (gender, age, race, caste no bar) continue to be a priority within the organisation."

He added that the company has always supported and encouraged women staff to independently run their functions, seeing as their contributions have helped us become the Gold Standard of Express Logistics in India. "We have nurtured strong women who have seized every opportunity that has come their way and fulfilled their roles and responsibilities to the fullest."

Diversity is important, especially with Blue Dart's wide-ranging customer base which requires a diverse workforce that mirrors and understands each customer demographic deeply, he added. PTI SM HRS hrs

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout