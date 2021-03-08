Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Blue Dart inaugurates its first women-run service centre in Navi Mumbai

Blue Dart inaugurates its first women-run service centre in Navi Mumbai

Blue Dart inaugurates its first women-run service centre in Navi Mumbai
1 min read . 06:36 PM IST PTI

  • Located in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, the all-women service centre comprises a team of 16 enthusiastic women
  • The Andheri Service Centre will operate at a 70 per cent women team capacity and will work shoulder to shoulder setting the pace of gender diversity

Blue Dart, South Asia's express air and integrated transportation and distribution company, on Monday said it is all set to launch its first 'Women Service Centre' in the city.

Blue Dart, South Asia's express air and integrated transportation and distribution company, on Monday said it is all set to launch its first 'Women Service Centre' in the city.

Located in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, the all-women service centre comprises a team of 16 enthusiastic women who don the role of managers, customer service representatives, security personnel as well as sales and counter staff, the company said in a statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Maharashtra COVID-19: Aurangabad reports 426 fresh cases

1 min read . 06:46 PM IST

Delhi's economy projected to contract by 5.68% in FY21

2 min read . 06:37 PM IST

Maharashtra budget: 170-km ring road planned for Pune at 26,000 crore

1 min read . 06:28 PM IST

Something fishy: Uddhav Thackeray on NIA taking over probe of explosives being found near Mukesh Ambani's residence

1 min read . 06:12 PM IST

Located in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, the all-women service centre comprises a team of 16 enthusiastic women who don the role of managers, customer service representatives, security personnel as well as sales and counter staff, the company said in a statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Maharashtra COVID-19: Aurangabad reports 426 fresh cases

1 min read . 06:46 PM IST

Delhi's economy projected to contract by 5.68% in FY21

2 min read . 06:37 PM IST

Maharashtra budget: 170-km ring road planned for Pune at 26,000 crore

1 min read . 06:28 PM IST

Something fishy: Uddhav Thackeray on NIA taking over probe of explosives being found near Mukesh Ambani's residence

1 min read . 06:12 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Apart from this, the organisation is taking its diversity and inclusivity initiative one step further with plans on initiating more women into the Blue Dart family and launching another service centre in Andheri.

The Andheri Service Centre will operate at a 70 per cent women team capacity and will work shoulder to shoulder setting the pace of gender diversity.

Blue Dart Managing Director Balfour Manuel said, "With our 'People First Philosophy' at the forefront of our business, all our people (gender, age, race, caste no bar) continue to be a priority within the organisation."

He added that the company has always supported and encouraged women staff to independently run their functions, seeing as their contributions have helped us become the Gold Standard of Express Logistics in India. "We have nurtured strong women who have seized every opportunity that has come their way and fulfilled their roles and responsibilities to the fullest."

Diversity is important, especially with Blue Dart's wide-ranging customer base which requires a diverse workforce that mirrors and understands each customer demographic deeply, he added. PTI SM HRS hrs

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.