Jeff Bezos, world's richest person, is all set to fly to space on Tuesday. Bezos will blast off aboard his aerospace company Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket, which will be flying for the 16th time to space but first with astronauts on board. The founder of Amazon will be on an 11-minute voyage to the edge of space, just nine days after another billionaire Richard Branson took his maiden flight to space in his spaceflight company — Virgin Galactic.

Once launched, Bezos will become the second billionaire to ride his own rocket to space. He will launch from West Texas with his brother Mark Bezos, Oliver Daemen (18) from the Netherlands and Wally Funk, aviation pioneer from Texas.

New Shepard rocket is scheduled to blast off on the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. Bezos is aiming for an altitude of roughly 66 miles (106 kilometers), more than 10 miles (16 kilometers) higher than Branson's space ride on July 11.

Ahead of his space voyage, Bezos in an interview to Fox Business Network said: "I am excited, but not anxious. We will see how I feel when I'm strapped into my seat. We are ready. The vehicle's ready. This team is amazing. I feel very good about it. And I think my fellow crewmates feel good about it, too."

New Shepard launch - How to watch

On Tuesday, Blue Origin will fly its 16th New Shepard flight to space, and its first with astronauts on board. The launch will be broadcast live on the official site of Blue Origin — BlueOrigin.com — beginning at 6:30 am CDT / 11:30 UTC.

The company informed that liftoff is targeted for 8:00 am CDT / 13:00 UTC.

Blue Origin’s Launch Site One is in a remote location in the West Texas desert and there are no on-site public viewing areas in the vicinity of the launch site.

#NewShepard is on the pad. The launch team completed vehicle rollout this morning and final preparations are underway. Liftoff is targeted for 8:00 am CDT / 13:00 UTC. Live broadcast begins at T-90 minutes on https://t.co/7Y4TherpLr. #NSFirstHumanFlight pic.twitter.com/oShmtRmA4n — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 20, 2021

The Texas Department of Transportation will be closing a portion of State Highway 54 adjacent to the launch site and will not allow spectators on the closed portion of the road during the launch, Bezos' spaceflight company said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.