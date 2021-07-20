Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Blue Origin spaceflight launch: How to watch Jeff Bezos' ride to space

Blue Origin spaceflight launch: How to watch Jeff Bezos' ride to space

Blue Origin: From left to right: Mark Bezos, brother of Jeff Bezos; Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and space tourism company Blue Origin; Oliver Daemen, of the Netherlands; and Wally Funk, aviation pioneer from Texas.
2 min read . 05:31 PM IST Livemint

  • Blue Origin will fly its 16th New Shepard flight to space, and its first with astronauts on board

Jeff Bezos, world's richest person, is all set to fly to space on Tuesday. Bezos will blast off aboard his aerospace company Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket, which will be flying for the 16th time to space but first with astronauts on board. The founder of Amazon will be on an 11-minute voyage to the edge of space, just nine days after another billionaire Richard Branson took his maiden flight to space in his spaceflight company — Virgin Galactic.

Once launched, Bezos will become the second billionaire to ride his own rocket to space. He will launch from West Texas with his brother Mark Bezos, Oliver Daemen (18) from the Netherlands and Wally Funk, aviation pioneer from Texas.

New Shepard rocket is scheduled to blast off on the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. Bezos is aiming for an altitude of roughly 66 miles (106 kilometers), more than 10 miles (16 kilometers) higher than Branson's space ride on July 11.

Ahead of his space voyage, Bezos in an interview to Fox Business Network said: "I am excited, but not anxious. We will see how I feel when I'm strapped into my seat. We are ready. The vehicle's ready. This team is amazing. I feel very good about it. And I think my fellow crewmates feel good about it, too."

New Shepard launch - How to watch

On Tuesday, Blue Origin will fly its 16th New Shepard flight to space, and its first with astronauts on board. The launch will be broadcast live on the official site of Blue Origin — BlueOrigin.com — beginning at 6:30 am CDT / 11:30 UTC.

The company informed that liftoff is targeted for 8:00 am CDT / 13:00 UTC.

Blue Origin’s Launch Site One is in a remote location in the West Texas desert and there are no on-site public viewing areas in the vicinity of the launch site.

The Texas Department of Transportation will be closing a portion of State Highway 54 adjacent to the launch site and will not allow spectators on the closed portion of the road during the launch, Bezos' spaceflight company said.

