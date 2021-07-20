Blue Origin spaceflight launch: How to watch Jeff Bezos' ride to space

Jeff Bezos, world's richest person, is all set to fly to space on Tuesday. Bezos will blast off aboard his aerospace company Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket, which will be flying for the 16th time to space but first with astronauts on board. The founder of Amazon will be on an 11-minute voyage to the edge of space, just nine days after another billionaire Richard Branson took his maiden flight to space in his spaceflight company — Virgin Galactic.