B'luru floods: Karnataka HC directs BBMP to set up grievances redressal cell

According to the HC directions, BBMP will have to set up a cell in each ward of Bengaluru, which will comprise of and engineer who will attend to the grievance of the public.
With silicon city flooded and waterlogged in several parts, the The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the city civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to immediately set up cells to address the grievances of citizens affected by it.
"The ward engineer in each ward shall be notified to deal with the grievance of residents," the court said.
Apart from this, the HC bench also directed the BBMP to notify the establishment of a team of engineers for each ward who would hear the grievances of the residents and manage the "systematic water flow".
