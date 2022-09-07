Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
B'luru floods: Karnataka HC directs BBMP to set up grievances redressal cell

B'luru floods: Karnataka HC directs BBMP to set up grievances redressal cell

Municipal workers remove blocks and other obstructions to clear the waterlogged Outer Ring Road after heavy monsoon rains, in Bellandur, Bengaluru on 7 September, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
1 min read . 06:11 PM ISTLivemint

According to the HC directions, BBMP will have to set up a cell in each ward of Bengaluru, which will comprise of and engineer who will attend to the grievance of the public.

With silicon city flooded and waterlogged in several parts, the The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the city civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to immediately set up cells to address the grievances of citizens affected by it.

According to the HC directions, BBMP will have to set up a cell in each ward of Bengaluru, which will comprise of and engineer who will attend to the grievance of the public.

"The ward engineer in each ward shall be notified to deal with the grievance of residents," the court said.

Apart from this, the HC bench also directed the BBMP to notify the establishment of a team of engineers for each ward who would hear the grievances of the residents and manage the "systematic water flow".

ALSO READ: Explained: Why is Bengaluru flooded? Who is responsible for this man-made disaster?

The bench – headed by Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe – directed the civic agency to expedite such a proposal and obtain the state government's approval at the earliest.

Hearing a public interest litigation about the alleged 'poor management' of roads by the BBMP, the court made the following directions.

Meanwhile, the BBMP advocate informed the court about the steps being taken to prevent flooding in the city and said that water is being drained out of flooded areas using pumps.

With PTI inputs.

