B'luru floods: Karnataka HC directs BBMP to set up grievances redressal cell

Municipal workers remove blocks and other obstructions to clear the waterlogged Outer Ring Road after heavy monsoon rains, in Bellandur, Bengaluru on 7 September, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

1 min read . 06:11 PM IST

According to the HC directions, BBMP will have to set up a cell in each ward of Bengaluru, which will comprise of and engineer who will attend to the grievance of the public.