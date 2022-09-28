B'luru techie gets ₹22 lakh estimate by Volkswagen service centre to repair ₹11 lakh Polo2 min read . 07:57 PM IST
- Rules clearly say that service stations or centre should provide customers an estimate document whose upper limit is ₹5,000.
Several images and videos of cars being completely submerged appeared after the devastating Bengaluru rains. Following this, vehicle owners reached out to service stations for repairs and have been given estimate of lakhs of rupees. One such story belongs to Anirudh Ganesh who was handed out an estimate of ₹22 lakh to repair a Polo hatchback by the service Volkswagen Service Stations in Bengaluru.
Several images and videos of cars being completely submerged appeared after the devastating Bengaluru rains. Following this, vehicle owners reached out to service stations for repairs and have been given estimate of lakhs of rupees. One such story belongs to Anirudh Ganesh who was handed out an estimate of ₹22 lakh to repair a Polo hatchback by the service Volkswagen Service Stations in Bengaluru.
An engineer by profession and employed in Amazon, Anirudh wrote his entire ordeal on the social media site LinkedIn and even called referred as 'crony capitalism'.
An engineer by profession and employed in Amazon, Anirudh wrote his entire ordeal on the social media site LinkedIn and even called referred as 'crony capitalism'.
Anirudh – whose Volkswagen Polo TSI got damaged in the recent Bengaluru floods – took his vehicle to Volkswagen Apple Auto in Whitefield after much trouble, as he had to even push his car into a tow truck at night.
Anirudh – whose Volkswagen Polo TSI got damaged in the recent Bengaluru floods – took his vehicle to Volkswagen Apple Auto in Whitefield after much trouble, as he had to even push his car into a tow truck at night.
His car spent 20 days in the workshop and later the Volkswagen Apple Auto gave called saying the maintenance estimate stands at RS 22 lakh. Following this, he contacted his insurance company Acko, which said that the car will be written off as a total loss and they would collect the vehicle from the service centre.
His car spent 20 days in the workshop and later the Volkswagen Apple Auto gave called saying the maintenance estimate stands at RS 22 lakh. Following this, he contacted his insurance company Acko, which said that the car will be written off as a total loss and they would collect the vehicle from the service centre.
However, when Anirudh reached the showroom so that he can collect documents for his car, the service centre presented him with a bill of ₹44,840.
However, when Anirudh reached the showroom so that he can collect documents for his car, the service centre presented him with a bill of ₹44,840.
Here's Anirudh's LinkedIn post and Performa Invoice:
Here's Anirudh's LinkedIn post and Performa Invoice:
Now, confused Anirudh contacted Volkswagen and was promised a solution in 48 hours. But a couple of days later, Volkswagen customer care called him and helped. Anirudh had to pay just ₹5,000.
Now, confused Anirudh contacted Volkswagen and was promised a solution in 48 hours. But a couple of days later, Volkswagen customer care called him and helped. Anirudh had to pay just ₹5,000.
On 25 September Volkswagen India called Anirudh and told him that the firm does not charge so much money for estimates. As per details, the upper limit stands at ₹5,000 to give an estimate to the customer about the total loss.
On 25 September Volkswagen India called Anirudh and told him that the firm does not charge so much money for estimates. As per details, the upper limit stands at ₹5,000 to give an estimate to the customer about the total loss.
According to the rules, car service centres need to provide the estimate document to the insurance company, which becomes the legal document for further claim.
According to the rules, car service centres need to provide the estimate document to the insurance company, which becomes the legal document for further claim.
Rules clearly say that service stations or centre should provide customers an estimate document whose upper limit is ₹5,000.
Rules clearly say that service stations or centre should provide customers an estimate document whose upper limit is ₹5,000.
In case of repair cost is superseding the IDV or the declared value of the vehicle, the insurance company always writes off the car as a total loss. Then they provide the IDV as a settlement amount to the owner.
In case of repair cost is superseding the IDV or the declared value of the vehicle, the insurance company always writes off the car as a total loss. Then they provide the IDV as a settlement amount to the owner.
In Anirudh's case, the vehicle was bought for ₹11 lakh while the service centre gave an estimate of ₹22 lakh. Since the service centre did not give it in writing, the ₹22 lakh amount seems too far-fetched.
In Anirudh's case, the vehicle was bought for ₹11 lakh while the service centre gave an estimate of ₹22 lakh. Since the service centre did not give it in writing, the ₹22 lakh amount seems too far-fetched.
Often labour charges and individual parts increase the repair cost. To avoid this, people choose zero-depreciation insurance which covers all kinds of damages.
Often labour charges and individual parts increase the repair cost. To avoid this, people choose zero-depreciation insurance which covers all kinds of damages.
Other cover, like engine and other parts that can increase the cost of the insurance cover, however they act as a safety net to the owner in any case of a mishappening.
Other cover, like engine and other parts that can increase the cost of the insurance cover, however they act as a safety net to the owner in any case of a mishappening.