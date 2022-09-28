Several images and videos of cars being completely submerged appeared after the devastating Bengaluru rains. Following this, vehicle owners reached out to service stations for repairs and have been given estimate of lakhs of rupees. One such story belongs to Anirudh Ganesh who was handed out an estimate of ₹22 lakh to repair a Polo hatchback by the service Volkswagen Service Stations in Bengaluru.

