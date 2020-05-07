Home > News > India > BMC books 3,343 rooms in 88 Mumbai hotels to quarantine overseas Indians
Representative image (Photo: ANI)
BMC books 3,343 rooms in 88 Mumbai hotels to quarantine overseas Indians

1 min read . Updated: 07 May 2020, 11:53 PM IST PTI

Around 1,900 stranded Indians who are in foreign countries are expected to be brought back to the city by seven flights, BMC said in a statement

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday said it has reserved 3,343 rooms across 88 hotels in Mumbai to quarantine Indian nationals stranded in other countries once they are evacuated.

Around 1,900 stranded Indians are expected to be brought back to the city by seven flights, the BMC said in a statement.

Indian nationals from Britain, USA, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Singapore and Malaysia are expected to be flown back to Mumbai starting from May 7, the civic body said.

It has reserved rooms in two-, three-, four- and five- star hotels along with apartment hotels and OYO hotels, it said.

"On landing in Mumbai, the Indians returning will be quarantined in hotels, and they will be admitted in hospitals, if found infected with coronavirus on completion of quarantine period," said Vijay Khanake, BMC spokesperson.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

