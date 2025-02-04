The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) presented its budget of ₹74,427 crore for the year 2025-26 on Tuesday. This marks an increase of 14.19 percent compared to the ₹65,180.79 crore budget for 2024-25.

"The budget estimate for FY 2025-26 is proposed at ₹74,427.41 crore, which exceeds the budget estimates of 2024-25 i.e. ₹65,180.79 crore, by 14.19 per cent," the document read.

According to news agency ANI, the additional municipal commissioners presented the budget to BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, who is the state-appointed administrator of the civic body, at the BMC headquarters here.

For the third year, the budget was presented to the administrator instead of the usual practice of the municipal commissioner presenting the budget to the standing committee.

BMC Budget 2025-26 highlights 1. Budget Estimates of Water and Sewerage Charges for the FY 2025-26 is proposed at ₹2363.15 crore.

2. Budget Estimates of interest on investment for the FY 2025-26 is proposed at ₹2283.89 crore

3. Budget Estimates of revenue from Fire Brigade Department for the F.Y. 2025-26 is proposed at ₹759.18 crore.

4. In order to generate revenue from BMC plots, BMC has taken a policy decision to auction BMC plots under 100% Annual Statement of Rates (ASR).

5. A total budget provision of ₹4111.51 crore is proposed in RE (Revised Estimate) 2024-25 and ₹5100 crore in BE (Budget Estimate) 2025-26 for Roads and Traffic Department.

6. Total provision of ₹5207.70 crore under Revenue Budget and ₹2172.73 crore under Capital Budget is proposed in B.E. 2025-26 for Health Department.

7. Total provision of ₹3544.34 crore under Revenue Budget and ₹411.30 crore under Capital Budget is proposed in BE 2025-26 for Education Department.

8. A total budget provision of ₹113.18 crore is proposed in B.E. 2025-26 for Environment Department.

9. A total budget provision of ₹309 crore is proposed in B.E. 2025-26 for Disaster Management Department

10. A total budget provision of ₹18.21 crore is proposed in B.E. 2025-26 for Security Department. "Installation of high-tech and AI based CCTV system for BMC Security Force at various Wards Offices, Major and Peripheral hospitals is underway."

BEST buses: What has BMC proposed? In its budget for the financial year 2025-26, the BMC allocated ₹1,000 crore for the civic bus services Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), acknowledging its financial challenges.

BEST operates a fleet of around 3,000 buses, serving more than 30 lakh commuters daily. "Although BMC itself has a huge requirement of funds towards its ongoing projects and other important objectives, a total provision of ₹1000 crore is proposed in 2025-26 as a grant to BEST undertaking considering its financial position," the document stated.

The budget documents stated that this fund will be used for infrastructure development, capital equipment purchases, loan repayments, wet lease buses, pay revisions, daily operations, the Intelligent Transport Management System (ITMS) project, Diwali bonuses of employees, pensioner dues and electricity bills.

The document also mentioned that as per the state directives, the BMC will contribute ₹128.65 crore, its 5 percent share, towards the procurement and deployment of 2,000 electric buses for Mumbai.

However, it was not clear if the amount is part of the ₹1,000 crore assistance or a separate provision.