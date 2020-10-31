Subscribe
Home >News >India >BMC collects 3.5 crore for face mask norms violation since 20 April
**EDS: STANDALONE FEATURE** Mumbai: BMC officials along with Mumbai police fine people for not wearing masks during Unlock 4, at Marine Drive promenade in Mumbai, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. Mumbai moves towards the fifth phase of COVID-19 lockdown norms in October. The fourth phase of coronavirus lockdown saw easing of restrictions in select places, means of transportation, roads, beaches and eateries across Mumbai city even as it remained disproportionately strict in others. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI30-09-2020_000171A)

BMC collects 3.5 crore for face mask norms violation since 20 April

1 min read . 12:36 PM IST Staff Writer

Wearing face masks in public places, apart from other measures such as following social distancing, is part of the guidelines by the Centre to control the spread of coronavirus.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has collected approximately 3.5 crore in fine for over 1.6 lakh violations of face mask norms between April 20 to October 29 this year, the civic body said.

Wearing face masks in public places, apart from other measures such as following social distancing, is part of the guidelines by the Centre to control the spread of coronavirus.

As per the data provided by the BMC, there were 9,107 fines for violations on October 29 alone from which 18,21,400 were collected.

Source: BMC
According to it, from April 20 till October 29 there have been 1,60,279 violations of face masks in total for which 3,49,34,800 in fines have been collected by the BMC.

As per the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, Maharashtra continues to be the most severely affected state by COVID-19 in the country with 1,25,971 active cases. However, 15,03,050 patients have been cured and discharged in the state so far, while 43,837 deaths have been reported due to it.

