BMC comes under scrutiny for using 15.49 lakh litres of water daily to wash roads as Mumbai braces for water cuts
Hydraulic department of BMC washes 422 roads daily using water from bore wells and sewage treatment plants, deploying 211 tankers and 18 misting machines to combat dust pollution.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is considering a 10% water cut across Mumbai from the beginning of March as water . Since the beginning of February however, the city has spent approximately 310 lakh litres of water to deep clean roads and combat air pollution. Residents have also taken to social media platforms to criticise the “royal wastage of water by BMC" in recent days.