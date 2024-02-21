The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is considering a 10% water cut across Mumbai from the beginning of March as water . Since the beginning of February however, the city has spent approximately 310 lakh litres of water to deep clean roads and combat air pollution. Residents have also taken to social media platforms to criticise the “royal wastage of water by BMC" in recent days.

According to reports, the hydraulic department of the civic body washes 422 roads covering around 659.09 km with water drawn from bore wells and sewage treatment plants on a daily basis. 211 tankers are deployed for this while 18 misting machines cover another 59.5 km of roadways to mitigate dust pollution.

The scheme was launched by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in early December as a weekly effort to curtail dust and improve overall sanitation. It was converted to a daily drive at the beginning of February. Action is taken between 6.30 am and 2 pm across 25 wards with 175 tons of dust being collected.

“There are at least 100 locations in 25 wards from where we draw water from borewells and sewage treatment plants every day for misting machines to combat air pollution," chief engineer Prashant Tayshetye told Hindustan Times.

K west ward in the Andheri-Juhu stretch reportedly leads the list with use of 1.20 lakh litres of water. This is followed by the K east ward spanning Andheri east, Jogeshwari east and Vile Parle east which uses 1.14 lakh litres.

