Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) undertook a sanitisation drive in the Dhobi Ghat area of Mumbai on Monday to prevent the spread of dengue and malaria. The interesting part of this sanitation drive was the use of drones to sprinkle disinfectant over the region.

A six-rotor drone with a tank for disinfectant attached to its bottom was used for the sanitation operation.

Mumbai | BMC uses a drone to carry out sanitization drive in Dhobi Ghat area to prevent dengue and malaria pic.twitter.com/yX2HbZ61KU — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2021

Meanwehile, several users on Twitter, however, called out the drive to be ineffective and superfluous.

“Logged water needs to be sanitized to prevent dengue not air," said on user.

“Couldn't come up with a better example of wasting public money. Specially when same task can be performed efficiently through much cheaper resources," tweeted another.

One user wondered if the “extra flab" in BMC could be cut down and drones could be used for pothole and manhole surveillance across the city.

The central government liberalized the policy governing operation of drones, making it easier and cheaper to operate them.

During the sanitation drive, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar also urged people to follow Covid-19 protocols.

“Many people are still not wearing masks. I urge everyone to follow COVID19 protocols," she said.

