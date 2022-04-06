BMC diktat for Mumbai schools: ‘Display your names in Marathi on signboards’

The state government is working on simplification of the `official Marathi' which is at times nearly incomprehensible, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday. Speaking at the foundation stone-laying for the main centre of the Marathi Bhasha Bhavan on the occasion of Gudhi Padva (Maharashtrian new year), he noted that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was keen on the use of Marathi in his administration. Maharashtrians had to "fight and shed blood" to get Mumbai as the capital of their state, Thackeray said, adding, ''Those who forget history have no future."