BMC diktat for Mumbai schools: ‘Display your names in Marathi on signboards’

BMC education department has issued a circular & has asked all schools under its jurisdiction to put names of the schools in Marathi Devanagari script on signboards
Mumbai civic body has asked schools in the city to display their names in Marathi at visible spots. Education officer from the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a circular regarding this.
“Maharashtra | BMC education department has issued a circular & has asked all schools under its jurisdiction to put names of the schools in Marathi Devanagari script on signboards of 8×3 feet size with viability outside school," news agency ANI tweeted.
The state government is working on simplification of the `official Marathi' which is at times nearly incomprehensible, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday. Speaking at the foundation stone-laying for the main centre of the Marathi Bhasha Bhavan on the occasion of Gudhi Padva (Maharashtrian new year), he noted that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was keen on the use of Marathi in his administration. Maharashtrians had to "fight and shed blood" to get Mumbai as the capital of their state, Thackeray said, adding, ''Those who forget history have no future."
''Knowledge of English is important. I don't hate other languages, but I will not tolerate insult to Marathi. There is no need to hate other languages, but there should not be encroachment by other languages too,'' the chief minister said, PTI reported.
The chief minister also said that making the study of Marathi compulsory in schools in the state or mandating Marathi signs for shops and businesses did not amount to atrocity.