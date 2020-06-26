BMC directs all hospitals in Mumbai to report Covid-19 deaths within 48 hours

Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Friday directed all the hospitals in the city to report covid-19 related deaths within 48 hours, and set a deadline of 29 June for reporting earlier fatalities.

The commissioner held a meeting with hospital deans, medical experts and senior health department officials through video conference, said a press statement from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Chahal warned of stringent action under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, if hospitals failed to comply, the BMC said.

This comes a week after the BMC had issued notice to all hospitals asking them to adhere to the 48-hour timeline of reporting deaths due to Covid-19.

Maharashtra reconciled death figures in the wake of a row over unreported deaths, which were accounted under comorbidity instead of the coronavirus. As many as 862 deaths of patients of coronavirus in Mumbai and 466 old deaths from the rest of the state (total 1,328 deaths) had not been reported by the state, a data reconciliation exercise by the Maharashtra government had shown.

"After a controversy over Covid-19 death figures in the city, Chahal had directed all the hospitals on June 8 to report new deaths within 48 hours, but several hospitals were not following the directive," the BMC said adding that the hospitals which have not reported (earlier) deaths should submit the report before 5 pm on June 29.

The commissioner also directed that hospitals should have at least one month's stock of medicines needed to treat coronavirus patients, and procure medicines directly from manufacturing companies by following proper procedures.

