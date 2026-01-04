BMC election: Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS manifesto promises free electricity, allowance for women domestic helps—check details

A joint Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS manifesto promised Mumbai voters a monthly allowance of ₹1,500 for domestic helps and women from the fishing community who sell fish, 100 units of free electricity and a property tax waiver for houses up to 700 sq feet.

Voting for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is scheduled for January 15, alongside polls for 28 other civic bodies in Maharashtra.

The "Vachan Nama, Shabd Thackerencha" was unveiled on Sunday at a joint press conference at Shiv Sena Bhawan, a venue MNS chief Raj Thackeray returned to after nearly two decades, according to PTI.

The manifesto’s cover features cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, along with Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. Although the Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance comprises the NCP (SP), no senior leader from Sharad Pawar’s party was present on the dais during the release.

BMC election: What does the Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS manifesto include? The alliance targets women voters, promising "Swabhiman Nidhi" of ₹ 1,500 per month for house helps and women from the Koli community, modeled on the Mahayuti government's Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana (for women aged 21–65). 2. Plans include good restrooms for women on major roads in Mumbai.

3. A meal scheme similar to Shiv Bhojan Thali is proposed, offering breakfast and lunch for ₹10.

4. Mumbai’s land will be used only for housing Mumbaikars, including affordable homes for BMC, government, BEST, and mill workers.

5. The BMC will have its own housing authority, with one lakh affordable houses planned in the next five years.

6. 100 units of free power for residential use through the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking, with efforts to extend to eastern and western suburbs; clarity pending on whether it covers the island city or the entire city.

7. Financial assistance for youth for self-employment ranging from ₹25,000 to ₹1 lakh, along with interest-free loans of ₹25,000 for gig workers.

8. Property tax waiver for houses up to 700 sq ft.

9. Rules will be changed to ensure one parking slot per flat in redeveloped buildings.

10. Minimum bus fare reduced from ₹10 to ₹5, with plans to introduce new buses and routes.

11. Healthcare initiatives include five new medical colleges in civic-run hospitals and blocking any privatization of these facilities.

12. A super-speciality cancer hospital will be established.

13. A rapid bike medical assistance service will be launched.

14. Mumbai Public Schools run by BMC will have classes from junior kindergarten to Class 12.

15. Creches in every assembly segment for children of working parents.

16. Other city initiatives include pet parks, clinics, ambulances, and crematoriums.

(With inputs from agency)