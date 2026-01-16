BMC Elections 2026: As BJP+ heads for victory, here's a look at big names who lost in Mumbai

The BJP has once again proved that its election strategies are par excellence, with another resounding victory in the Maharashtra civic body elections.

The BJP is ahead in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Nashik, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Panvel, Kalyan Dombivli, Mira Bhayandar, Ulhasnagar, Sambhajinagar, Nagpur, Solapur, Akola, Nanded Waghala, Sangli Miraj Kupwad, Jalgaon, Dhule, Jalna, and Ichalkaranji.

At the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) press conference on Friday, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi lauded the performance of the party and its allies in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election, as reported early trends show the BJP emerging as the single largest party with leads in 98 seats. He also called the win, "a befitting answer" to the opposition.

Calling the victory historic, Trivedi thanked the people of Maharashtra for their support to the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena alliance.

"Today, in the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation elections, the BJP and our coalition partners achieved a significant victory. This demonstrates that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the BJP and NDA are increasingly gaining support... We thank the people of Maharashtra and all supporters on behalf of the BJP for this success in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which is one of the largest municipal bodies not only in India but possibly in Asia... ," Trivedi said.

Here are some big names who have lost the Mumbai civic polls:

Ward 185: Ravi Raja of the BJP, who was earlier the BMC's opposition leader and had joined the party after leaving Congress in 2024, has lost.

Ward 194: Samadhan Sarvankar of the Shiv Sena, who is a son of a former MLA (Sada Sarvankar) has lost in this ward.

Ward 73: Dipti Waikar, who is the daughter of MP Ravindra Waikar, has lost in Ward 73.

Ward 106: The BJP has lost this ward in which it has fielded Prabhakar Shinde. He was defeated by the MNS' Satyawan Dalwi.

Ward 1: BJP's Rekha Yadav has lost this ward to Congress candidate Sheetal Mhatre.

Ward 185: Ravi Raja of the BJP lost from this ward. He was the LoP in the previous BMC house, and had defected to the BJP from the Congress. He lost to a Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate.

With agency inputs