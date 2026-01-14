BMC election 2026: Are schools, offices and banks closed tomorrow in Mumbai, Pune? List of what’s open and closed

Maharashtra will go to the polls on Thursday, with civic elections being held in Mumbai, Pune, and 27 other urban local bodies across the state. In view of the elections, the Maharashtra State Election Commission has declared 15 January a public holiday in areas where voting will take place.

Polling for 2,869 seats spread across 893 wards will begin at 7.30 am and conclude at 5.30 PM. The counting of votes is scheduled for 16 January. Civic polls will be held across several cities in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Ulhasnagar, Jalgaon and Dhule.

Security has been stepped up for the civic elections, with approximately 25,000 police personnel and senior officials deployed to ensure the smooth conduct of polling, according to news agency PTI.

Below is a complete list of what will remain open and closed on 15 January:

The holiday will apply to government offices, semi-government bodies, corporations and boards, public sector undertakings, banks, and central government offices located within the limits of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The decision was made after election preparedness was reviewed during meetings held on 6 and 7 January, attended by senior election officials, police officers and civic authorities.

Schools and colleges

Most government and civic-run schools and colleges in Mumbai are expected to remain closed due to the public holiday. Several private institutions may also suspend classes, particularly if their premises are being used as polling stations.

Offices and workplaces

Government and semi-government offices within the BMC limits will remain shut on 15 January. Banks and public sector offices will also observe the holiday. Private offices may decide on operations based on internal policies, though many are likely to remain closed.

Emergency services

Essential and emergency services will continue to function as normal. Hospitals, ambulances, fire services and police services will remain fully operational throughout the day.

Public transport

Local trains, BEST buses, and other public transportation services in Mumbai are expected to operate as usual. Additional arrangements may be made to ensure voters can reach polling stations without inconvenience.

Polling station facilities

The Election Commission said special arrangements will be made to assist vulnerable voters, including senior citizens, persons with disabilities, pregnant women and lone parents with children.

Polling booths will be equipped with electricity, clean drinking water, toilet facilities and ramps to ensure accessibility.

