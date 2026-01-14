BMC elections 2026: Voting timings, how to check polling booths, documents to carry — all FAQs answered

BMC elections 2026: Voting for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be held tomorrow, following a gap of nearly three years without elected civic representatives. Voters will decide the fate of 277 BMC representatives across the wards on Wednesday, while the counting of votes will take place on January 16.

In Mumbai, the battle for control of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has a three-cornered contest involving the Thackeray cousins—Raj and Uddhav—aligned with Sharad Pawar’s NCP, the BJP–Shiv Sena alliance, and the Congress–Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA).

It is important for voters to be aware of their designated polling stations and the documents required before stepping out to cast their vote.

BMC voting timings Polling stations across all 227 wards of Greater Mumbai will operate from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm. To boost voter participation, authorities have declared a public holiday in municipal areas.

How to verify your name in the electoral list Visit the National Voter’s Service Portal (NVSP) at nvsp.in

Go to the ‘Search in Electoral Roll’ section

Look up your details by entering personal information or your EPIC (Elector Photo Identity Card) number

Once submitted, the portal will display your voter registration status



How to find your polling station via the ECI portal

Once your name is confirmed in the electoral roll, you can locate your polling station as follows: Visit the electoral search page at electoralsearch.eci.gov.in

Enter your EPIC number and select your state Complete the captcha verification and click on ‘Search’

The system will display your polling station’s name and address

Voter helpline app Voters can also verify their details through the Election Commission’s Voter Helpline App, which can be downloaded from eci.gov.in/voter-helpline-app/.

Documents to carry on voting day Voters are required to carry a valid photo identity proof while casting their ballot. Acceptable documents include the Aadhaar card, passport, PAN card, and other government-issued photo IDs.