BMC elections 2026: Voting timings, how to check polling booths, documents to carry — all FAQs answered

BMC elections 2026: Voting for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be held tomorrow, following a gap of nearly three years without elected civic representatives. Voters will decide the fate of 277 BMC representatives across the wards on Wednesday, while the counting of votes will take place on January 16.
In Mumbai, the battle for control of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has a three-cornered contest involving the Thackeray cousins—Raj and Uddhav—aligned with Sharad Pawar’s NCP, the BJP–Shiv Sena alliance, and the Congress–Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA).
It is important for voters to be aware of their designated polling stations and the documents required before stepping out to cast their vote.
Polling stations across all 227 wards of Greater Mumbai will operate from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm. To boost voter participation, authorities have declared a public holiday in municipal areas.
Voters can also verify their details through the Election Commission’s Voter Helpline App, which can be downloaded from eci.gov.in/voter-helpline-app/.
Voters are required to carry a valid photo identity proof while casting their ballot. Acceptable documents include the Aadhaar card, passport, PAN card, and other government-issued photo IDs.
The Maharashtra government has declared January 15 a public holiday in areas covered by the 29 poll-bound municipal corporations. Employers have been directed to allow their employees two to three hours to vote, and schools in all cities are to remain shut.
