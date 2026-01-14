Subscribe

BMC elections 2026: Voting timings, how to check polling booths, documents to carry — all FAQs answered

BMC elections 2026: Polling will be held on January 15 from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm, with vote counting scheduled to begin on Friday, January 16.

Kanishka Singharia
Published14 Jan 2026, 09:59 PM IST
Advertisement
BMC elections 2026: Voting timings, polling booth details, documents to carry.
BMC elections 2026: Voting timings, polling booth details, documents to carry.(Ranjit Deshmukh)
AI Quick Read

BMC elections 2026: Voting for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be held tomorrow, following a gap of nearly three years without elected civic representatives. Voters will decide the fate of 277 BMC representatives across the wards on Wednesday, while the counting of votes will take place on January 16.

In Mumbai, the battle for control of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has a three-cornered contest involving the Thackeray cousins—Raj and Uddhav—aligned with Sharad Pawar’s NCP, the BJP–Shiv Sena alliance, and the Congress–Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA).

Advertisement

It is important for voters to be aware of their designated polling stations and the documents required before stepping out to cast their vote.

Also Read | BMC election 2026: Are schools, offices and banks closed tomorrow?

BMC voting timings

Polling stations across all 227 wards of Greater Mumbai will operate from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm. To boost voter participation, authorities have declared a public holiday in municipal areas.

Also Read | Why BMC elections were not held after 2017 – explained

How to verify your name in the electoral list

  • Visit the National Voter’s Service Portal (NVSP) at nvsp.in
  • Go to the ‘Search in Electoral Roll’ section
  • Look up your details by entering personal information or your EPIC (Elector Photo Identity Card) number
  • Once submitted, the portal will display your voter registration status

    How to find your polling station via the ECI portal
    Once your name is confirmed in the electoral roll, you can locate your polling station as follows:
  • Visit the electoral search page at electoralsearch.eci.gov.in
  • Enter your EPIC number and select your state

Complete the captcha verification and click on ‘Search’

Advertisement

The system will display your polling station’s name and address

Voter helpline app

Voters can also verify their details through the Election Commission’s Voter Helpline App, which can be downloaded from eci.gov.in/voter-helpline-app/.

Also Read | Ajit Pawar, uncle Sharad Pawar release joint manifesto for Pune civic polls

Documents to carry on voting day

Voters are required to carry a valid photo identity proof while casting their ballot. Acceptable documents include the Aadhaar card, passport, PAN card, and other government-issued photo IDs.

The Maharashtra government has declared January 15 a public holiday in areas covered by the 29 poll-bound municipal corporations. Employers have been directed to allow their employees two to three hours to vote, and schools in all cities are to remain shut.

 
 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsIndiaBMC elections 2026: Voting timings, how to check polling booths, documents to carry — all FAQs answered
Read Next Story