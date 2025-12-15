BMC elections on January 15, 2026; counting of votes on January 16; MCC comes into force

Mumbai: The State Election Commission (SEC) on Monday announced that elections for 29 municipal corporations, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), will be held on January 15, 2026, with the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) coming into effect immediately, reported PTI.

The nomination papers for the upcoming elections can be filed between December 23 and December 30, 2025. The scrutiny of these nominations will take place on December 31, 2025, while the final date for candidates to withdraw their candidature is January 2, 2026. Vote counting is scheduled for January 16, 2026.

List of all 29 municipal corporations Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation 2. Thane Municipal Corporation

3. Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation

4. Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation

5. Aurangabad Municipal Corporation

6. Jalgaon Municipal Corporation

7. Ahmednagar Municipal Corporation

8. Kolhapur Municipal Corporation

9. Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation

10. Nanded-Waghala Municipal Corporation

11. Malegaon Municipal Corporation

12. Latur Municipal Corporation

13. Parbhani Municipal Corporation

14. Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation

15. Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation

16. Pune Municipal Corporation

17. Nagpur Municipal Corporation

18. Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation

19. Nashik Municipal Corporation

20. Solapur Municipal Corporation

21. Amravati Municipal Corporation

22. Akola Municipal Corporation

23. Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation

24. Panvel Municipal Corporation

25. Chandrapur Municipal Corporation

26. Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad Municipal Corporation

27. Dhule Municipal Corporation

28. Jalna Municipal Corporation

29. Ichalkaranji Municipal Corporation

Meanwhile, SEC Dinesh Waghmare mentioned that candidates in the upcoming municipal corporation, zilla parishad, and panchayat samiti elections in Maharashtra will be allowed to submit their nomination papers offline, the report noted.

He noted that offline filing had previously been permitted for municipal council and nagar panchayat elections held on December 2, following requests from candidates and political parties.

Waghmare made the remarks during a meeting with representatives of recognised political parties at the SEC office on Friday. The meeting was also attended by SEC Secretary Suresh Kakani, BMC Additional Commissioner Ashwini Joshi and officials from several civic bodies, according to an official statement.

Regarding suspected duplicate voters, Waghmare stated that municipal commissioners and district collectors have been directed to carry out verification checks.

He added that the BMC has created specialised software to detect potential duplicate entries, which is further supported by door-to-door verification by field staff.