BMC issues tenders to concretise 400 km of roads worth 6,079 cr in Mumbai

BMC issues tenders to concretise 400 km of roads worth ₹6,079 cr in Mumbai1 min read . 09:15 PM IST
The civic body in Mumbai on Thursday re-floated tenders worth ₹6,079 crore for the concretisation of 400 kilometres of the metropolis' roads
On Thursday, the civic body in Mumbai reissued tenders totaling ₹6,079 crore for the concretization of 400 kilometres of the city's roads. According to officials, the price of the work had increased by ₹200 crore, but there were no significant changes to the terms and conditions.
These tenders were released following the cancellation of an earlier round, valued at ₹5,806 crore, at the beginning of the month due to a lack of interest, they added.
Five tenders total, three for the western suburbs and one each for the eastern and western suburbs of the island city, are included in the group, they said.
"The tender for roads of the island city is ₹1,233 crore, while it is ₹846 crore for the eastern suburbs works. The three tenders for the western suburbs are worth ₹1631 crore, ₹1145 crore and ₹1223 crore, respectively," a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.
The BMC began the tendering process in August 2022 to concrete the city's roads, calling it a "huge step" toward having them free of potholes in the following two years.
Earlier on 18 November Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray had claimed that tenders worth more than ₹5,000 crore to concretise Mumbai's potholed roads were recently scrapped.
“Whoever says that the roads will be without potholes is lying. How are they building roads worth ₹5,000 crore?" the former minister said, attacking the chief minister.
While road repairs are undertaken from 1 October to 1 June, November is coming to an end and still the process of re-tendering has not been initiated, he said.
(With inputs from PTI)
