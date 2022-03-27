BMC likely to increase property tax from next month: Report

Mumbaikars may have to shell out more from 1 April as the new financial year begins as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is likely to increase the property tax according to a report. The last time the property tax was revised was in the year 2015 and according to the MMC Act property tax in Mumbai is revised in every five years, however the sane was delayed in 2020 due to Covid-19 pandemic.

