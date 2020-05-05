BMC orders closure of liquor shops and non-essential shops in Mumbai

Within two days of allowing liquor shops and non-essential shops in Mumbai to function, the BMC on Tuesday ordered their closure. This is due to overcrowding, people not maintaining social distance and the law and order situation arising as a result, said BMC.

Two days after these shops were allowed to operate, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has decided to revoke the decision.

Now, only grocery stores and medical shops will be allowed to operate.

635 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Mumbai on Tuesday, taking the total number of positive cases in the city to 9,758, Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai said.

Twenty six deaths were recorded in Mumbai on Tuesday, taking the total number of deaths to 387.

In a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19, Mumbai Police announced that Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been imposed in the city till May 17, when the nationwide lockdown is expected to be lifted. Section 144 of CrPC prohibits the assembly of four or more people in an area.

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 841 new COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths, taking the overall case count to 15,525 and the number of fatalities to 617 so far, a Health department official said.

Elsewhere in Maharashtra, Pune Police have registered case against nine liquor shops across the city in connection with not following MHA's guidelines including not maintaining social distancing, sanitsation and others. Total nine cases have been registered.

