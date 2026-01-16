BMC polls indelible ink row: Vishal Dadlani says voting ink faded hours after Mumbai election polling

Singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani has flagged concerns over the use of indelible ink during the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections after claiming that the mark on his finger faded within hours of casting his vote. His remarks have prompted a response from the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC).

In a video shared on Instagram late Thursday, Vishal showed his inked finger, pointing out that the mark — meant to last for several days — had almost completely disappeared. Clarifying that he had not tried to remove it, the singer said he only used hand sanitiser as part of his regular routine. “This is definitely not indelible ink,” he said, adding in the caption that he was willing to give an official statement if required.

The post struck a chord online, with several users sharing similar experiences from polling booths in different cities. Some commenters alleged that marker pens may have been used instead of the standard indelible ink, with one user claiming the ink earlier used to remain visible for weeks but now fades within a day.

A shocked user wrote, “I could erase mine after watching your post.”

Another user shared on the platform, "I raised question after they used marker to dot on my finger I asked them why not ink ? Why this marker ? Ye toh nikal jayega... Jindagi me pehli bar marker dekh rahi hu .... She replied with mild laughter “hume toh yehi provide kiya hai, aapko problem hai toh aap election commission me complaint kijiye.”

“I did my daily chores.. washing utensils and washing my hands after my meals. The mark is now GONE. Did I even vote? Who knows,” the third user wrote on Instagram.

Earlier on polling day, Vishal had also expressed concern over low voter turnout. Sharing another video from outside a largely empty polling centre, he questioned the lack of public participation in the civic exercise. “There are more officials inside than voters. It’s shameful,” he said, urging citizens to take responsibility for their city and the democratic process.

“This is your country, your city, your responsibility,” he added, calling on voters to engage more actively rather than staying home.