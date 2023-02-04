BMC presents ₹52,620 cr budget for FY 2023-34, no fresh tax levied for Mumbaikars
- This is the first time, the budgetary estimates crossed the ₹50,000 crore mark.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on 4 February presented ₹52,619.07 crore budget for the year FY 2023-24 and said that no fresh tax was levied for residents of Mumbai.
