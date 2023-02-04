A provision of RS 3,545 crore for the Coastal Road Project, which is expected to be completed by this year-end, ₹2,825 crore for traffic operations and roads, ₹800 crore for BEST undertaking as against ₹1,382.28 crore in FY 22-23 and ₹227.07 crore for Fire Brigade as against ₹300 crore in FY 22-23 has been made in the latest BMC budget.