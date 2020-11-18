BMC puts curbs on mass Chhath Puja celebration in Mumbai

Necessary permissions will be given to organisations to conduct Chhath Puja-related programmes at the ward level

The Mumbai civic body on Tuesday put restrictions on mass celebration of Chhath Puja at natural water bodies in the city and asked devotees to avoid crowding in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival, to be held from November 18 to 21 this year, usually see large numbers of devotees gathering at prominent beaches, river banks and other water bodies to make offerings to Sun god.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued guidelines about Chhath Puja celebration on mass scale to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued guidelines about Chhath Puja celebration on mass scale to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

The civic body press release said - it has decided to put restrictions on Chhath Puja celebration as it will be difficult to enforce social distancing if large numbers of devotees gather at beaches and river fronts for rituals and prayers.

The release further said, no permission will be granted for mass scale celebration at natural water bodies. The BMC, however, will issue necessary permissions to organisations concerned at ward level for conducting Chhath Puja-related programmes. It has asked the police department to ensure people won't crowd at natural water bodies.

The BMC also urged people to follow COVID-19 protocols like wearing face masks, maintaining social distance and hand sanitisation while taking part in the festival.

According to the release, the civic body has directed ward offices to depute medical teams at puja locations and provide COVID-19 testing facilities there.

The Jharkhand and the Delhi government has also banned organising Chhath Puja celebration on the banks of water bodies to restrict the spread of the pandemic.