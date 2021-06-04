Mumbai: The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation has rejected all the nine bids it received for the supply of Covid-19 vaccines after the bidders failed to submit the required documents. The corporation has initiated a discussion with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) for procurement of Sputnik jabs, it said.

"All nine potential suppliers who responded to the globally issued vaccine supply interest statement issued by the BMC to provide the covid-19 preventive vaccine to all Mumbaikars have been disqualified due to lack of documentation," the BMC said, adding DRL have indicated their readiness to supply some stock of Sputnik vaccines to the Corporation on an experimental basis.

BMC added that it will also examine cold chain requirements for Sputnik doses upon confirmation of supplies.

BMC had last month floated a tender to procure 10 million covid-19 vaccines in May and received eight offers for supplying Sputnik vaccine and one offer for Pfizer and Astra Zeneca vaccines. The state is keen on vaccinating all its residents. The capital city needs 10 million shots to vaccinate people aged 18-45 years, and 5 million for the rest.

The BMC has also asked DRL about supplying larger doses in July and August and further discussion will be held in the next 8-10 days, it said.

Maharashtra witnessed a decline in daily coronavirus cases and deaths on Friday even as Mumbai saw a marginal increase in both covid-related death and infection in the same duration.

Maharashtra registered 14,152 new Covid-19 cases and 289 deaths on Friday.

On 3 June the state had reported 15,229 new covid infections and 307 deaths. Mumbai on the other hand logged 973 fresh cases of coronavirus and 24 deaths. On June 3, Mumbai had reported 961 Covid infections and 21 deaths.

