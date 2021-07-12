The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation ( BMC ) has sealed the 'Prithvi Apartments' building located at Altamount Road, South Mumbai as few people were found Covid-19 positive. According to the rule by BMC, if there are more than five corona positive cases in any building, it is necessary to seal it.

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty also resides in the building. BMC Assistant Commissioner Prashant Gaikwad said,"Sunil Shetty's entire family is safe," as quoted by news agency ANI.

Earlier, the civic body has said that any housing society having more than five active COVID-19 cases will be sealed and treated as a "micro-containment zone" (MCZ).

The SOPs asked the societies to put a board outside their gates to inform visitors about COVID-19 cases in their premises and deny them entry.

The BMC has also asked them to monitor all restrictions related to micro-containment zones.

In the SOPs, the civic body warned of slapping a fine of ₹10,000 on a housing society for violating its norms. Subsequent instances of violation will attract a penalty of ₹20,000.

The civic body has asked its assistant municipal commissioners to ensure strict implementation of norms related to MCZs with the help of police.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 558 fresh cases during the day and 15 deaths, taking the count of infections to 7,27,694 and the toll to 15,627. Mumbai division reported 1,704 new cases and 35 deaths, which raised the caseload to 16,15,264 and the number of the deceased patients to 33,022, the health department said.

Also Read: Mumbai gets biggest public toilet with free Wi-Fi, TV set

Overall, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 8,535 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 156 fatalities while 6,013 patients recovered, the state health department said.

With the fresh additions, the tally of cases in Maharashtra rose to 61,57,799 and the toll to 1,25,878. The total count of recoveries so far climbed to 59,12,479, leaving the state with 1,16,165 active cases, it said in a statement. Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 96.02 per cent and the fatality rate is 2.04 per cent

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.