MUMBAI : Two days after Mumbai reconciled data on the number of patients who died from covid-19, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) today issued notice to all hospitals asking them to adhere to the 48-hour timeline of reporting deaths due to covid-19.

As many as 862 deaths of patients of coronavirus in Mumbai and 466 old deaths from the rest of the state (total 1328 deaths) had not been reported by the state, a data reconciliation exercise by the Maharashtra government showed on Tuesday.

The notice said, "In case of failure to follow these instructions, a serious note will be taken by the municipal body and action under Epidemic Act 1897 will be initiated."

Government of India has issued mandatory directions for reporting of deaths of covid-19 positive cases within 48 hours of occurrence. Accordingly instructions were issued to report deaths within 48 hours.

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 3752 new Covid-19 cases taking the state's tally of covid-19 positive cases to 1,20,504.

Active cases however, are at 53901 and total patients discharged so far are 60838.

The state's capital, Mumbai, the biggest contributor in the state and country's coronavirus tally is at 62875 with total deaths at 3311. Active cases in Mumbai re 27700 and 31856 patients have recovered.

