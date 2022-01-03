Parents are requested to accompany children. BMC school students will be accompanied by teachers.
Covaxin will be administered.
Both on-site & offline registration facility available.
Register through existing accounts (parents) or self-made accounts on Cowin.
PM Modi on December 25, 2021, had announced that the vaccination for the age-group 15-18 years is scheduled to begin from Monday while administration of precautionary third dose for the vulnerable categories is to commence from January 10, 2022.
In the context of the vaccination of the age group 15-18 years, the Union Health Secretary informed the States and UTs that only 'Covaxin' is to be administered in this population category and additional doses of 'Covaxin' will be sent to all states and UTs.
