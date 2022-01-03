Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BMC shares list of centres administering Covid vaccine to 15-18 years old children

Vaccination drive for around 2.5 lakh children of Pune in the age group of 15 to 18 years.
12:50 PM IST

Mumbai's civic body BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has released guidelines listing the names of public CVC's that will administer vaccine doses to the 15-18 age group in the city

COVID-19 vaccination for the 15-18 age group began on Monday morning across the country. CoWIN registration for the age group had already begun on Saturday.

Mumbai's civic body BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has released guidelines listing the names of public CVC's that will administer vaccine doses to the 15-18 age group in the city.

Complete list of vaccine centres for the 15-18 age group in Mumbai

Richardson and Cruddas Centre, Byculla Ward E

NESCO jumbo centre Phase 1, Goregaon (E) Ward P/S

NSCI Dome Jumbo Facility, Worli Ward G/S

BKC Jumbo Covid Centre, Bandra Ward H/E

Kanjurmarg C and G Jumbo Centre Ward S

Malad Jumbo Covid Centre Ward P/N

Mulund R and C Jumbo Covid Centre – 1 Ward T

Dahisar Jumbo Centre, Dahisar Ward R/N

Somaiya Jumbo Centre, Sion Ward F/N

Dr. Babasaheb Memorial GH, Byulla (State) Ward E

Vaccination guidelines for the 15-18 age group:

Children born in or before 2007 are eligible.

School ID/Aadhaar card mandatory.

Parents are requested to accompany children. BMC school students will be accompanied by teachers.

Covaxin will be administered.

Both on-site & offline registration facility available.

Register through existing accounts (parents) or self-made accounts on Cowin.

PM Modi on December 25, 2021, had announced that the vaccination for the age-group 15-18 years is scheduled to begin from Monday while administration of precautionary third dose for the vulnerable categories is to commence from January 10, 2022.

In the context of the vaccination of the age group 15-18 years, the Union Health Secretary informed the States and UTs that only 'Covaxin' is to be administered in this population category and additional doses of 'Covaxin' will be sent to all states and UTs.

