Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has shared the list of vaccination centres which are operational today. As per the BMC list, 94 Covid-19 vaccination centres are open. This includes state, private as well as Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) centres.

The vaccination drive for COVID-19 has hit a hurdle in Mumbai due to the limited supply of Covaxin and Covishield. Phase 3 of vaccination will commence from May 1 and the second phase of the same is currently underway.

"Here’s a list of all CVCs functional today (26 Apr, 2021). All MCGM & State CVCs are operational. Some private centres are expected to start with a slight delay. In addition to these, few more CVCs are collecting their stocks & will be functional by tomorrow," the civic body tweeted.

Here is the list of vaccination centres functional in Mumbai

Photo: @mybmc
View Full Image
Photo: @mybmc
Photo: @mybmc
View Full Image
Photo: @mybmc
On Sunday, BMC informed that it has received one lakh 58 thousand doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and its distribution to government and private vaccination centres has started. This will help in smooth vaccination in Mumbai for at least three days from April 26 to 28.

Meanwhile, it said that the stock of Covaxin is very limited in the available vaccine stock and the vaccine will be given with preference to those who are to take a second dose at few centers.

Under the Covid-19 Prevention Vaccination Campaign, 59 vaccination centres have been set up by the corporation and government and a total of 132 vaccination centres have been set up in 73 private hospitals.

Mumbai recorded 5,542 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, its lowest single-day rise in infections so far this month, the civic body said. This took the city's COVID 19 tally to 6,27,651. On Saturday, it had recorded 5,888 cases, which declined further on Sunday. The number of active cases is 75,740 now.



