Mumbai: BMC to dismantle jumbo centres as Covid cases decline

The staff at all jumbo facilities were hired on short-term contracts of 60 or 90 days. The terms and conditions of the contracts varied in each centre. While some had a clause of discontinuation of contract within 24 hours, some centres mention a week’s notice. In December, before the third wave kicked in, some of the jumbo centres reactivated their wards in phases and hired a limited number of medical, paramedical, housekeeping and other staff.