Mumbai: BMC to dismantle jumbo centres as Covid cases decline

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
BMC has started dismantling four Jumbo centres, but might continue with Byculla, Worli, and BKC cnetres
As per the BMC's data, only 14 of the 26,151 beds earmarked for Covid-19 treatment are occupied
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
With the decline in Covid-19 cases and withdrawal of all Covid restrictions, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is likely to dismantle some of the temporary hospitals (Jumbo centres) erected during the Covid-19 pandemic over the past two years.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
With the decline in Covid-19 cases and withdrawal of all Covid restrictions, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is likely to dismantle some of the temporary hospitals (Jumbo centres) erected during the Covid-19 pandemic over the past two years.
has started dismantling four Jumbo centres, but might continue with Byculla, Worli, and BKC cnetres.
has started dismantling four Jumbo centres, but might continue with Byculla, Worli, and BKC cnetres.
The Jumbo centres, located at Goregaon, Dahisar, Kanjurmarg and Mulund have started making inventories of their medicines, equipments, Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) plants and Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) storage tanks. All this will be distributed to tertiary and peripheral hospitals, based on their demand
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Jumbo centres, located at Goregaon, Dahisar, Kanjurmarg and Mulund have started making inventories of their medicines, equipments, Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) plants and Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) storage tanks. All this will be distributed to tertiary and peripheral hospitals, based on their demand
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Together, the four centres have a capacity of 8,200 beds — the maximum of 3,700 at the NESCO centre in Goregaon, which is the biggest in the city.
Together, the four centres have a capacity of 8,200 beds — the maximum of 3,700 at the NESCO centre in Goregaon, which is the biggest in the city.
The staff at all jumbo facilities were hired on short-term contracts of 60 or 90 days. The terms and conditions of the contracts varied in each centre. While some had a clause of discontinuation of contract within 24 hours, some centres mention a week’s notice. In December, before the third wave kicked in, some of the jumbo centres reactivated their wards in phases and hired a limited number of medical, paramedical, housekeeping and other staff.
The staff at all jumbo facilities were hired on short-term contracts of 60 or 90 days. The terms and conditions of the contracts varied in each centre. While some had a clause of discontinuation of contract within 24 hours, some centres mention a week’s notice. In December, before the third wave kicked in, some of the jumbo centres reactivated their wards in phases and hired a limited number of medical, paramedical, housekeeping and other staff.
Yesterday, Mumbai reported 49 Covid cases, taking its tally to 10,58,076, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,559. The city has reported less than 100 cases per day since March 2 while there has been zero fatality since March 28.
Yesterday, Mumbai reported 49 Covid cases, taking its tally to 10,58,076, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,559. The city has reported less than 100 cases per day since March 2 while there has been zero fatality since March 28.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As per the BMC's data, only 14 of the 26,151 beds earmarked for Covid-19 treatment are occupied. The city has no containment zones or sealed buildings as of Saturday.
As per the BMC's data, only 14 of the 26,151 beds earmarked for Covid-19 treatment are occupied. The city has no containment zones or sealed buildings as of Saturday.