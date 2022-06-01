BMC to start survey for Marathi signboards at shops, establishments

BMC to start survey for Marathi signboards at shops, establishments1 min read . 06:13 AM IST
- The BMC will carry out the survey as the deadline has ended. The civic body in a press release said that the survey will be taken for the next 8 to 10 days
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday said that it will carry out a survey to check whether shops, other business establishments are adhering to the rule of displaying Marathi signboards prominently.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday said that it will carry out a survey to check whether shops, other business establishments are adhering to the rule of displaying Marathi signboards prominently.
The BMC will carry out the survey as the deadline has ended. The civic body in a press release said that the survey will be taken for the next 8 to 10 days for reviewing the implementation of the rule about putting signboards of shops and establishments with names written in Marathi -- in Devnagari script -- and displayed prominently.
The BMC will carry out the survey as the deadline has ended. The civic body in a press release said that the survey will be taken for the next 8 to 10 days for reviewing the implementation of the rule about putting signboards of shops and establishments with names written in Marathi -- in Devnagari script -- and displayed prominently.
The BMC has also warned that the violators that it will take legal action against violators will be initiated as per the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2017 and the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2022.
The BMC has also warned that the violators that it will take legal action against violators will be initiated as per the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2017 and the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2022.
The prominent display of Marathi signboards on shops has been a key political issue for parties such as the Shiv Sena and its rival MNS which eye Marathi votes as the elections to the BMC, the country's richest civic body, are due this year.
The prominent display of Marathi signboards on shops has been a key political issue for parties such as the Shiv Sena and its rival MNS which eye Marathi votes as the elections to the BMC, the country's richest civic body, are due this year.
Meanwhile, in March, the Maharashtra legislature passed a law that made it mandatory for all shops and establishments to have Marathi names on signboards.
Meanwhile, in March, the Maharashtra legislature passed a law that made it mandatory for all shops and establishments to have Marathi names on signboards.
Meanwhile, in another development, BMC on Tuesday drew a lottery for reservation of wards for SC, ST, and general category seats for women for upcoming city municipal corporation polls, officials said.
Meanwhile, in another development, BMC on Tuesday drew a lottery for reservation of wards for SC, ST, and general category seats for women for upcoming city municipal corporation polls, officials said.
As per the lottery drawn without the OBC quota on the directions of the State Election Commission (SEC), 118 of the total 236 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) seats will be reserved for women. Eight of these seats are reserved for scheduled caste candidates, one seat for scheduled tribe candidates and 109 for the general category.
As per the lottery drawn without the OBC quota on the directions of the State Election Commission (SEC), 118 of the total 236 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) seats will be reserved for women. Eight of these seats are reserved for scheduled caste candidates, one seat for scheduled tribe candidates and 109 for the general category.