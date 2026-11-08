BMC transfers 695 engineers based on new online system following cash-for-transfer scam: Report

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has reportedly transferred about 695 engineers via an online lottery system anonymously. The move comes amid allegations of a cash-for-transfer scam against the civic body. Times of India reported the online system used for the transfers is called Employee Transfer System Based on Randomisation, which affected 152 junior engineers, 444 secondary engineers and 99 assistant engineers, including civil, mechanical and electrical cadres.

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BMC transfers employees based on online lottery system Under the new system, reportedly all employees submitted up to five of their preferred posting locations out of which final selection was made.

Talking about it, an official told the publication, “Eligible engineers were allowed to submit between one and five posting preferences and efforts were made to allot preferred postings. Transparency and impartiality were maintained in the transfer and posting process, which has once again shown that there is a positive attitude and satisfaction among the engineering cadre regarding the online process."

Municipal commissioner (eastern suburbs) Avinash Dhakne assured that maximum engineers were given their preferred postings, calling it a fair and transparent process. Going forward, offline transfers would be restricted for exceptions only, such as mid-term transfers. Authorities are aiming to implement a similar online system for promotions as well.

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“This was a fair and transparent process. So now, offline transfers will be exceptions, in cases where there are mid-term transfers. All routine transfers will only take place through the online system. Even with bulk promotions, we will try to do it online only,” Dhakne was quoted by Times of India.

Cash-for-transfers controversy explained The controversy around alleged cash-for-transfer surfaced last year. BMC had ordered the transfer of 165 engineers in 2025, which was later cancelled by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

BJP MLA Ameet Satam alleged a cash-for-transfer scam. Following the claims, a committee was formed, headed by the director of engineering services and projects, to deal with transfers.

Under the committee, reportedly 169 engineers were transferred.

BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha had called for a detailed investigation by Chief Secretary Rajesh Agrawal into alleged financial transactions associated with the transfers. Following this, the civic body moved the process of transfers, promotions and postings within its engineering cadre to an online system to promote transparency and minimise irregularities.

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New online lottery system Under the new system, engineers who have completed at least three years in a particular department will be required to submit their transfer choices through an online portal. They can opt for a minimum of one and a maximum of five preferred postings. Employees who meet the three-year tenure requirement but fail to submit their preferences online will be assigned postings automatically, based on requirements and available vacancies.

Only transfer applications on medical or disability grounds are still being accepted offline.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.