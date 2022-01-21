The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai in a bid to remind the citizens of the importance of disposing the waste properly has recently took to its Instagram handle and shared a clip from the trailer of the movie ‘Gehraiyaan’. The movie which will be released on Amazon Prime on 11 February has Deepika Padukone, Ananya Pandey and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead role.

The particular scene features Deepika schooling Dhairya for not throwing the garbage properly.

"Understand the 'Geheraiyaan' of the situation and dispose waste wisely. Be the better half please," BMC wrote while sharing the short clip.

'Gehraiyaan' directed by Shakun Batra, the much-awaited movie looks beneath the surface of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of ones' life path.

Alongside Deepika and Siddhant, the film also features Ananya Panday as Tia and Dhairya Karwa as Karan in the lead along with Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles.

Jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 and Shakun Batra's Jouska Films, the movie will now have its world premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone said "Gehraiyaan" is a raw film and she had to dig deep into her real-life experiences to play the role of Alisha.

"I want to say bold but I also don’t want to say bold (because) the way we understood bold in our films... I would say raw. This character is a lot more raw and real than some of the other characters, just emotionally, completely stripped, naked, vulnerable and to be able to do it on screen, it had to come from a deep place.

"It is not to say that I haven’t experienced that before but to this extent I had to really dig places and visit places that aren’t pleasant experiences from my own life as well as dealing with mental health issues. So, all of that put together, it came from a deep place," she added.

