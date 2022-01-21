This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
'Understand the 'Geheraiyaan' of the situation and dispose waste wisely. Be the better half please,' BMC wrote while sharing the short clip.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai in a bid to remind the citizens of the importance of disposing the waste properly has recently took to its Instagram handle and shared a clip from the trailer of the movie ‘Gehraiyaan’. The movie which will be released on Amazon Prime on 11 February has Deepika Padukone, Ananya Pandey and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead role.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai in a bid to remind the citizens of the importance of disposing the waste properly has recently took to its Instagram handle and shared a clip from the trailer of the movie ‘Gehraiyaan’. The movie which will be released on Amazon Prime on 11 February has Deepika Padukone, Ananya Pandey and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead role.
The particular scene features Deepika schooling Dhairya for not throwing the garbage properly.
Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone said "Gehraiyaan" is a raw film and she had to dig deep into her real-life experiences to play the role of Alisha.
Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone said "Gehraiyaan" is a raw film and she had to dig deep into her real-life experiences to play the role of Alisha.
"I want to say bold but I also don’t want to say bold (because) the way we understood bold in our films... I would say raw. This character is a lot more raw and real than some of the other characters, just emotionally, completely stripped, naked, vulnerable and to be able to do it on screen, it had to come from a deep place.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"I want to say bold but I also don’t want to say bold (because) the way we understood bold in our films... I would say raw. This character is a lot more raw and real than some of the other characters, just emotionally, completely stripped, naked, vulnerable and to be able to do it on screen, it had to come from a deep place.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"It is not to say that I haven’t experienced that before but to this extent I had to really dig places and visit places that aren’t pleasant experiences from my own life as well as dealing with mental health issues. So, all of that put together, it came from a deep place," she added.
"It is not to say that I haven’t experienced that before but to this extent I had to really dig places and visit places that aren’t pleasant experiences from my own life as well as dealing with mental health issues. So, all of that put together, it came from a deep place," she added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!