The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a 10% water cut in some areas of Bandra and Khar West (H-West ward) from February 27 to March 11 citing rehabilitate work in Pali Hill Reservoir.

As per the civic body, the areas which will face a 10% water cut include— Gazdar Bandh, Dilip Kumar zone, Pali Mala zone, Union Park zone (Khar west), Dandpada, Kantwadi, Sherli Rajan and some areas of Bandra West.

The civic body is doing repair and rehabilitation of the 600-mm old water inlet main pipe of the Pali Hill reservoir in the H-West ward, which will cause a low water supply.

“Regular water supply to H/West Ward will resume after March 11 (Monday). The BMC administration earnestly requests residents to co-operate and use water judiciously during this period," a BMC bulletin read.

It is important to know that the water supply in the H-West ward was affected from February 16 to 21 as the civic body was fixing the 600 mm diameter water channel at its Pali Hill reservoir.

Malabar Hill Reservoir Separately, the BMC is still waiting for the report from an eight-committee comprising IIT-B members on structural stability for the Malabar Hill reservoir. Three committee members have already submitted their report and five members have still not submitted their report which was expected within a month of the inspection, completed on December 18, 2023.

The BMC had planned to demolish and reconstruct the 143-year-old reservoir that supplies water to south Mumbai, covered by the Hanging Gardens. The planning had been ongoing for years, and the work order was awarded in February 2023 at an estimated cost of ₹698 crore.

The civic body may announce water cuts in Mumbai in the coming days as the water stock in the seven lakes supplying water to the city is dipping.

