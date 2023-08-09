BMC withdraws 10% water cut for Mumbai, suburbs from today. Details here1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 03:44 PM IST
BMC withdraws 10% water cut in Mumbai due to satisfactory rise in water stock. Decision subject to rainfall in August and September
In a respite for the Mumbaikars, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced to withdraw the 10% water cut imposed in the city, its suburbs and neighbouring areas Thane district as there has been a satisfactory rise in water stock in the water reservoirs, an official said to PTI.