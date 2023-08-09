In a respite for the Mumbaikars, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced to withdraw the 10% water cut imposed in the city, its suburbs and neighbouring areas Thane district as there has been a satisfactory rise in water stock in the water reservoirs, an official said to PTI.

As per a statement issued by the BMC, there was more than 80% water stock in the reservoirs supplying water to the city due to good rainfall in the catchment areas last month.The civic body had imposed a 10% water cut from July 1, as the water levels in the reservoirs decreased due to inadequate rainfall in the catchment areas of lakes. The reservoirs now have 80% useful water stock, and hence, the civic body has decided to withdraw the 10% water cut from August 9, the statement said.

Seven reservoirs — Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts of Maharashtra — require 14 lakh 47 thousand 363 million litres of useful water stock to supply water to Mumbai.

However, the BMC said that it will take a decision on water cut again if rainfall is inadequate in August and September.

Last month, the Modak Sagar lake, one of the seven reservoirs that supply potable water to Mumbai and its suburbs, has started overflowing following incessant rains in the catchment area. Tulsi lake located in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park was the first to overflow this year. It started overflowing on July 20.

Mumbai receives 3,800 MLD (millions of litres per day) water from the seven reservoirs - Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi - located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts. According to the civic administration, the aggregate water stock of these reservoirs on Friday morning was 68 per cent.

Notably, the BMC imposed a 10 per cent water cut here from July 1, after the level of lakes supplying water to Mumbai went down due to inadequate rainfall at that time in their catchment areas.

