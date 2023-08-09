BMC withdraws 10% water cut for Mumbai, suburbs from today. Details here

As per a statement issued by the BMC, there was more than 80% water stock in the reservoirs supplying water to the city due to good rainfall in the catchment areas last month.The civic body had imposed a 10% water cut from July 1, as the water levels in the reservoirs decreased due to inadequate rainfall in the catchment areas of lakes. The reservoirs now have 80% useful water stock, and hence, the civic body has decided to withdraw the 10% water cut from August 9, the statement said.