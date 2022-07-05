BMC withdraws notice banning Ganesh idols made of PoP in Mumbai2 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2022, 03:00 PM IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) allowed the immersion of Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols in artificial ponds
Retracting its notice banning Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols, Mumbai civic body the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday gave permission for PoP made idols to be immersed in artificial lakes during the forthcoming Ganesh festival this year.