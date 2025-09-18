BMW crash: Delhi court orders police to preserve CCTV footage, accused Gaganpreet's counsel says ‘simple accident case'

The Patiala House Court on Thursday issued a notice to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Dhaula Kuan, Delhi, ordering the preservation of CCTV footage related to the recent BMW accident case.

The court has directed the Delhi Police official to appear with the case file at the next hearing, which is scheduled for September 19.

The development comes after an application was filed by the accused woman driver’s counsel, seeking the preservation of CCTV footage from the accident site.

The case is related to the fatal BMW crash at Dhaula Kuan that claimed the life of Navjot Singh, the Deputy Secretary in the Union Ministry of Finance.

On Wednesday, the Patiala House Court granted time to the Delhi Police to file their response opposing the accused Gaganpreet Kaur's bail plea, scheduling arguments until Saturday.

The Delhi Police has filed its reply on the bail plea.

Meanwhile, the court extended her judicial custody until September 27.

During the hearing for the bail plea, senior advocate Ramesh Gupta, representing Gaganpreet Kaur, argued that it was a simple accident case and that invoking the section related to culpable homicide not amounting to murder was totally unwanted.

Ramesh Gupta also submitted that there was no proper investigation. There is an interview with DCP, he should be made a witness by the investigation officer.

The senior advocate further questioned that an ambulance also came on the spot, but its driver did not take the injured to the hospital. Should he not be accused? Gupta asked.

There was a DTC bus when the accident happened. It should have been impounded, added Gupta.

Also Read | Delhi BMW crash: Driver arrested after accident killed finance ministry official

"I expect that the police will investigate the case in a fair manner," the senior advocate submitted.

Gupta said two people were at the spot. They should be called as witnesses in the case.

BMW crash rescuer says vehicle seized by police A van driver who rushed the victims of Sunday's BMW accident to the hospital has claimed that his vehicle has been seized by police for investigation, depriving him of his daily income.

The Delhi Police, however, rejected the charge, saying the vehicle had not been seized.

Mohammad Gulfam, a resident of Sultanpuri, was returning from Faridabad after work when he came across the accident near Dhaula Kuan.

He said while several bystanders were making videos, he stopped his loading van and helped the four injured -- Navjot Singh, his wife, and the BMW occupants -- reach a hospital.

"I stopped my vehicle to help because people were injured and in serious condition. An ambulance was standing there too. People requested the ambulance driver, but I quickly shifted them into my van so they could get treatment on time," Gulfam told PTI.